FLASH NEWS Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th Neduvasal protest team to resume protest from April 7th Delhi court extends police remand of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till 6th April, reports MDMK Chief Vaiko remanded under Sedition Act LV Revanth named winner of Indian Idol 9 Arrest warrant against Rakhi for her remarks on Valmiki ED has seized under PMLA a farmhouse in Delhi belonging to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s family, reports Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr.AK Walia resigns from the party Pak violates ceasefire again, heavy shelling has been reported in Digwar, along the LoC, J&K 21-year-old girl arrested under POCSO for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Kottayam, Kerala, reports

Coimbatore


3 students killed in Udumalpet road accident

Covai Post Network
April 3, 2017

Three students of a private college in the Udumalpet died after a car collided with their two-wheeler on the Munnar Road here on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased were Kandha Vadivel (19), Prathap (20) and Madhan Kumar (20), all from Manupatti in Udumalpet and studying at a private arts and science College in Udumalpet.

A car heading from the opposite side hit their vehicle. The three who fell off their two-wheeler died on the spot, police said.

A case was registered with Thali police and investigation was on.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS