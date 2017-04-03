3 students killed in Udumalpet road accident

Three students of a private college in the Udumalpet died after a car collided with their two-wheeler on the Munnar Road here on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased were Kandha Vadivel (19), Prathap (20) and Madhan Kumar (20), all from Manupatti in Udumalpet and studying at a private arts and science College in Udumalpet.

A car heading from the opposite side hit their vehicle. The three who fell off their two-wheeler died on the spot, police said.

A case was registered with Thali police and investigation was on.