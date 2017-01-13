30 houses gutted

At least 30 houses were gutted and property worth lakhs was destroyed in a major fire in Rakipalayam in Tirupur district today. According to police, fire and smoke were noticed from one of the 36 houses in the area, which has been rented out to knitwear industry workers, mostly from Northern states and Southern Districts of Tamil Nadu, around 1.30 p.m.

Even as some of the persons rushed to put off the fire, a gas cylinder burst inside the house as a result of which the fire spread to nearby houses, constructed with bricks, asbestos sheets and also some thatched ones.

Nearly 30 houses were totally damaged before the fire tender arrived at the scene, police added.

Eight persons sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the Government Hospital.

Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the fire.