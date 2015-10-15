30,602 candles lit by college students to pay homage to Kalam

In order to pay homage to the late and former president, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on his 84th birth day, the students of CMS

College of Science and Commerce today lit 30,602 candles at the college premises here.

The candles symbolized as many as days Kalam lived on the Earth and nearly 3,000 students assembled in the college auditorium and paid the unique candle light homage, college sources said.

The event is likely to enter the Limca Book of Records, they said.