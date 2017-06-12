09 Aug 2017, Edition - 757, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
3,100 students qualify in JEE from FIITJEE

Covai Post Network
June 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

More than 3,100 FIITJEE (Forum for IIT Joint Entrance Examination) long-term classroom and integrated school progamme students have qualified in JEE Advance 2017, a top official said today.

This is the highest number for any institute in the country for the 21st consecutive year. A total 4,250 FIITJEE students from all programmes have qualified the JEE Advanced 2017, its Coimbatore head Sourav Mondal told mediapersons here.

FIITJEE students dominated across national ranks of JEE Advanced 2017 with seven in top 20, 16 in top 50 and 24 in top 100, he said. This was the highest number for any institute for the 20th consecutive year, he added.

In Coimbatore, 51 of the 100 students qualified in the JEE Advanced 2017, with one student in the top 200 and 10 students among the top 3,000, Mondal said.

