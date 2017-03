Army Service Corps and Centre today defeated Air Force 57-51 in the inaugural match of Men’s category in the first round of 31st Federation Cup Basket Ball Championship, which began here today.

Result of other matches: ONGC defeated Central Railways 75-64 women: Telangana beat Punjab 70-39 in womens section. Kerala defeated Delhi (women) 74-36.

Eight teams each from men and women categories are participating in the 6-day tournament on league cum knock out basis.