FLASH NEWS Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4 DMK Chief Karunanidhi discharged from Kauvery hospital in Chennai Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes

Coimbatore


346 file papers

Covai Post Network
September 28, 2016

A total of 346 candidates today filed their nominations for 3,209 posts in the local body elections, scheduled for October 17.

So far 528 candidates have filed their nomination in the last three days. For 2,034 village panchayat members across the district, only 298 nominations were received so far, while 126 nominations were filed for 100-ward City Corporation.

Meanwhile, a group of AIADMK workers continued their protest in front of the party headquarters here for not giving tickets to deserving candidates. They blamed the senior leaders indulging in either nepotism or money power.

Comments 10
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Work from home 5000 a week] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://flavorcurler92.soup.io/post/690407063/House-Cleaning-Services-House-cleaning-service [dallas cleaning services prices] - Dec 03, 2016
Very interesting subject, thanks for posting. http://milehighsingless.tumblr.com/ [best reviews] - Dec 03, 2016
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results. http://www.akcni-letenky.eu/island-v-lete-3785-kc/ [search engine optimization kpi] - Dec 04, 2016
the quality is far beyond what I have seen thus far http://margaretdurax83.weebly.com/margaretduranoo774/los-mejores-de-abogados-en-houston-tx-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [website] - Dec 07, 2016
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. Cheers https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [abogado de accidentes houston tx] - Dec 07, 2016
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated! http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My blog goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way! http://www.stumbleupon.com/stumbler/dallasseoexpert [dallas seo experts] - Dec 08, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://dominiclanex317.jimdo.com/2016/12/05/abogados-de-accidentes-en-houston-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440/ [abogados de accidentes de carros] - Dec 11, 2016
Appreciate it for helping out, good info. “Job dissatisfaction is the number one factor in whether you survive your first heart attack.” by Anthony Robbins. https://www.youtube.com/embed/wnUHr2z0WWE [dallas cleaning service move out] - Dec 23, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS