346 file papers

A total of 346 candidates today filed their nominations for 3,209 posts in the local body elections, scheduled for October 17.

So far 528 candidates have filed their nomination in the last three days. For 2,034 village panchayat members across the district, only 298 nominations were received so far, while 126 nominations were filed for 100-ward City Corporation.

Meanwhile, a group of AIADMK workers continued their protest in front of the party headquarters here for not giving tickets to deserving candidates. They blamed the senior leaders indulging in either nepotism or money power.