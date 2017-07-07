360kg plastic materials seized

Corporation officials seized 360 kg plastic products below 50 microns from several shops during the raids conducted between July 1 and 7 across the city. A fine of Rs. 73,950 was collected from shop owners for violating rules.

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan has ordered the officials to conduct periodical raids in all the five zones and advice the shop keepers to use eco friendly bags.

Vijayakarthikeyan has urged the public, shop owners and business establishments to cooperate with the Corporation to maintain the city plastic free.