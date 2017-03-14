3,651 polling booths in district for local polls

There will be 3,651 polling stations covering 2,809 wards in the district for the coming local body polls, according to a draft list released here today.

It was put out by district Collector T N Hariharan at a meeting held with representatives of recognised political parties.

Coimbatore City Corporation with 100 wards will have 1,197 polling booths, while the municipalities of Pollachi, Valparai and Mettupalayam have 227 booths for 90 wards.

There are 37 panchayaths with 585 wards and 742 booths, while 228 village panchayats will have 1,485 booths for 2,034 wards. Hariharan asked the representatives to provide suggestions to be incorporated in the list by March 20 for making changes, if needed.