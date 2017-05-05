26 May 2017, Edition - 682, Friday
  • Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passes away
  • Zika virus infections could cause eye diseases
  • The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border
  • PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge in Assam
  • US admits airstrike in Iraq killed over 100 civilians
  • Indonesia announces police task force to target homosexuals
  • Will not run for another term as President: Pranab Mukherjee
  • Indonesia police crushes 1L alcohol bottles ahead of Ramadan
  • Cognizant hasn’t done any layoffs: President writes to staff
  • Bangladesh reach best ever ODI team ranking of sixth
Coimbatore

375 kg banned plastic materials seized

May 5, 2017

The corporation officials today seized 375 kg of plastic materials below 50 microns, which have been banned since May 1.

In raids conducted in corporation limits, the officials seized articles like plastic coated cups and plates and covers below 50 micron from 89 shops, an official statement said, asking shop owners to use eco-friendly bags.

