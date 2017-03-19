39% jump in CTC offer to IIM-T students

Trichy: Students of IIM Tiruchirappali have been tasting success with placement offers witnessing a 39 per cent increase in the CTC (cost-to-company).

The institute held its fifth annual convocation where Kellogg vice-president Tshivenda Nadkarni told the students that `success was a journey and not a destination’. The driving motto should be `heart greater than head’, said the company Asia/Africa snacks vice-president.

Certificates in post graduate diploma in management and the post graduate diploma in business management were presented to the students and Nadkarni said the `two engines to fuel one’s hunger are passion and hard work’.

Convocation chairman Dr. R. Karunamurthi awarded the diplomas to 108 graduates of the post graduate programme in management and 33 graduates of the post graduate programme in business management.

Director Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri in his annual report said that the institute saw a 56 per cent increase in the highest stipend offered for the summer placements and a 39 per cent increase in highest CTC offered for the final placements. He said that these achievements were made possible by the dedicated faculty and students.

Palash Nayak Gaunekar won the chairman’s gold medal for securing first Rank in PGPM) and Nitin Chandra the doctor’s gold medal for the second rank. The Canara Bank gold medal was awarded to Aritra Banerjee, and the Punjab National Bank Gold medal to Doppani Sravya for securing first rank among female students.