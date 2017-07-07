4 dead IS members from Kerala identified

Kerala: Four out of the five youth from Kerala who joined the IS in Afghanistan have been identified. They are Murshid Mohammad, Hafeezuddin, Yahya and Shejir Abdullah and were killed two months ago.
This was informed to their family through social media telegram. The fifth, from Palakkad, is yet to identified.
