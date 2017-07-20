4 held for looting ornaments at knife point

Four persons were arrested today on charges of looting gold ornaments of over 1,100 gm (112 sovereign) from a goldsmith at knife point, after giving him a lift in their car near Mettupalayam two days ago.

Eswaran was waiting at Mettupalayam on July 18 to board a bus to Udhagamandalam to deliver the gold ornaments when two persons came in a car and told him that they would drop him.

On reaching a secluded place, they stopped the car and took away the ornaments and his mobile phone at knife point and left him there. Based on Eswaran’s complaint, police investigation revealed the involvement of one Ramesh, son of Eswaran’s elder sister in the robbery. He was arrested and on the basis of information from him, accomplices Vadivelu, Arun and Babu were also arrested.

Police also recovered 100 sovereigns and search is on for one Kannan, who is said to have the remaining gold, police added.