4 held for murdering youth

Thanjavur: Police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with the murder here.

According to police, Dinesh Kumar (27), son of Dharmarajan and resident of Jebamalai street, Keezhavaasal area, was hacked to death by a four-member armed gang on January 18.

Investigations revealed that Dinesh was murdered due to previous enmity. Subsequently, police arrested all the four – Venkatesan (24), Akash Balaji (21), both hailing from Keezhavaasal area, Sankar (36) of Nallavannianguidkadu and Vigneswaran (22) of Mariammankoil area.

They were produced in the judicial magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.