FLASH NEWS Kedar Jadhav’s heroics in vain as India lose last ODI by 5 runs, Hosts claim series 2-1 Samajwadi Party, Congress announce alliance for Uttar Pradesh elections Maoists not behind Hirakhand express derailment: Police Mulayam Singh skips SP’s election manifesto event Saina Nehwal wins Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold title Two die in Jallikattu in Pudukottai Jallikattu will be held in Alanganallur whenever people wish: CM OPS Protesters block Rekla race in Coimbatore: Demand permanent solution I made TN govt fight for Jallikattu: AIADMK chief Sasikala Ordinance on Jallikattu won’t resolve problems: Congress

Coimbatore


4 held for murdering youth

Covai Post Network
January 22, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: Police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with the murder here.

According to police, Dinesh Kumar (27), son of Dharmarajan and resident of Jebamalai street, Keezhavaasal area, was hacked to death by a four-member armed gang on January 18.

Investigations revealed that Dinesh was murdered due to previous enmity. Subsequently, police arrested all the four – Venkatesan (24), Akash Balaji (21), both hailing from Keezhavaasal area, Sankar (36) of Nallavannianguidkadu and Vigneswaran (22) of Mariammankoil area.

They were produced in the judicial magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS