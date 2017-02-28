4 medicos tested swine flu positive

Thanjavur: As many as 19 persons, including four medicos, had tested positive for A (H1N1) virus, popularly known as swine flu, in district in the last two months. They have been cured completely after treatment. The virus has claimed one life.

Among the medicos was a female from the district and doing internship in a leading hospital in Chennai, sources in Public Health Department said.

As a precautionary measure, the department of public health and preventive medicine plans to vaccination for doctors, nurses and frontline workers in all the government hospitals and primary health centres in the district. The department has now dispatched 3,000 vaccines, an official of the public health department said on condition of anonymity.

Besides, 56 suspected cases of swine flu were reported across the district in the last two months and seven people were hospitalized earlier had recovered.

“Four suspected cases of swine flu are now undergoing treatment in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) and two are in the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital. One person has been admitted to a private hospital,” the official said.

The fatal victim was identified as A Nagarajan (59), a tea vendor and resident of Subramaniar Koil street in Athirampattinam. He was admitted to a private hospital on February 1 and later shifted TMCH on February 3 where he died late in the night.

The official said that there was no reason for panic as swine flu is curable on early diagnosis and treatment. In case of fever, cough and throat pain, it is advisable to go to the nearest government hospital, he added. Self-medication or consultation in a private hospital should be avoided. While the clinical tests cost more than Rs3,500 in private hospitals, it is done free of cost in government hospitals, he added.