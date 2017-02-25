4 swine flu, 6 dengue positive cases in Government hospital

Four persons tested positive for A (H1N1) virus (Swine Flu) are undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital here, along with 25 patients, who are admitted with suspected symptoms.

According to official sources, a total of 45 persons are admitted for normal fever and six persons down with Dengue fever are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The four swine flu affected are being treated in special ward, they said.

The disease has already taken a toll of 20 in the hospital since December last.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean, Edwin Joe appealed to the public to undergo examination in the hospital, if they were suffering from fever and throat pain continuously for two days.

The family members of those, who are tested positive for swine flu in private hospitals can approach the Government Hospital and take necessary preventive medicine, he said.