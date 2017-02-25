FLASH NEWS Those who have looted the country won’t go unpunished. Rights of common citizens would be protected: PM in Manipur Trump signs executive order to slash federal regulations De Villiers fastest to 9000 ODI runs, beats Ganguly’s record PM Modi indeed working like a donkey: Digvijaya Singh HIV vaccine suppresses virus in five patients BMC polls: Shiv Sena’s tally rises to 87 as 3 join party Nitish Kumar and I have grown old: Lalu Prasad Yadav Scientists use light to convert carbon dioxide into fuel Shelter dogs to replace ball boys at Brazil Open 2017 UK tracking 257 possible Saudi war crimes in Yemen

Coimbatore


4 swine flu, 6 dengue positive cases in Government hospital

Covai Post Network
February 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Four persons tested positive for A (H1N1) virus (Swine Flu) are undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital here, along with 25 patients, who are admitted with suspected symptoms.

According to official sources, a total of 45 persons are admitted for normal fever and six persons down with Dengue fever are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The four swine flu affected are being treated in special ward, they said.

The disease has already taken a toll of 20 in the hospital since December last.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean, Edwin Joe appealed to the public to undergo examination in the hospital, if they were suffering from fever and throat pain continuously for two days.

The family members of those, who are tested positive for swine flu in private hospitals can approach the Government Hospital and take necessary preventive medicine, he said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS