40 conferred with gold medal at convocation of Avinashilingam Institute

“From experience, it is women who have always stepped forward to accept the challenges and change. They have been the catalysts for change and this universal truth is not restricted only to India,” said Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, University Grants Commission secretary, in the convocation address.

Nearly 90 researchers were awarded doctorate, besides 1,395 undergraduates, 336 post graduates and 60 M.Phil students who received their degree certificates. Of these 40 students were conferred with gold medals during the 28th convocation of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women.

It the primary responsibility to improve higher education by creating a climate of discipline, dedication and will to work hard, which will take you to newer heights, Dr Singh added.

Jaspal Singh was later conferred with Doctor of Science for his outstanding role in fostering sports medicine.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Premavathy Vijayan said, “Currently we are handling some of the important research projects which are worth of Rs 208.94 lakh.” Around 16.59 crore has been allotted by UGC under the XII plan for effective functioning of the institute, she added.