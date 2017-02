Around 400 cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) appeared for the ‘A’ Certificate examination here today.

Cadets from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Palladam, Udumalai and Dharapuram, who have completed their training in NCC in their schools, appeared for the exams at the PSG Public School in Peelamedu.

The students have already undergone training in walking and handling weapons.

NCC Officer Lt. Col. R. Senthil Kumar supervised the examination along with other officers and trainers.