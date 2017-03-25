400kg plastic bags seized

A team of Corporation officials carried out a surprise raid and seized 400 kg of plastic bags (below 50 microns) from various shops at Thomas Street in Ward No. 80. They instructed the shop keepers to use eco-friendly bags.

In similar raids carried out on March 21, about five tonnes of harmful plastic bags were seized. Raids conducted on March 24 at Gandhipuram, 100 feet road, Mettupalayam Road and Anna Market yielded 460 kg of plastic bags.

The Corporation Commissioner, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, has issued a warning to shop keepers to use eco-friendly cloth bags instead of plastic bags, which cause high environmental pollution and hazard. Urging the business community not to use plastic bags below 50 microns, he said spot fines will be slapped on erring shop keepers, if they are found using environmentally-hazardous plastic bags.