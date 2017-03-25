FLASH NEWS Tamil superstar Rajinikanth cancels his proposed visit to Sri Lanka after facing backlash Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare collapses Govt makes Aadhaar card mandatory for all mobile numbers Election Commission halts appointment of 16 Vice Chairpersons of PSUs in Jammu & Kashmir after a complaint by the opposition NC Virat Kohli ruled out of fourth Test against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side

Coimbatore


400kg plastic bags seized

Covai Post Network
March 25, 2017

A team of Corporation officials carried out a surprise raid and seized 400 kg of plastic bags (below 50 microns) from various shops at Thomas Street in Ward No. 80. They instructed the shop keepers to use eco-friendly bags.

In similar raids carried out on March 21, about five tonnes of harmful plastic bags were seized. Raids conducted on March 24 at Gandhipuram, 100 feet road, Mettupalayam Road and Anna Market yielded 460 kg of plastic bags.

The Corporation Commissioner, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, has issued a warning to shop keepers to use eco-friendly cloth bags instead of plastic bags, which cause high environmental pollution and hazard. Urging the business community not to use plastic bags below 50 microns, he said spot fines will be slapped on erring shop keepers, if they are found using environmentally-hazardous plastic bags.

