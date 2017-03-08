42,505 students appear for SSLC exam

It has been 42,505 students from the district who took the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations which began on Wednesday.

While 34505 appeared for the exams from the Coimbatore Education District in 101 centres, 8001 took their exams in 38 centres in Pollachi Education District.

As many as 1,117 students from CED appeared for the special exams in nine centres and 326 students from PED students in one centre.

A total of 326 students also appeared for tatkal exams in three centres.