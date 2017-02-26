47 hurt in jallikattu

Thanjavur: Forty seven persons, including 23 spectators, were injured during the jallikattu at Thirukkanoorpatti village near here today.

Of them 18 persons were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) and the rest were given first-aid at the medical camp put up near the venue.

Collector A Annadurai flagged off the jallikattu in the presence of Superintendent of Police J Mahesh and DRDA project director P Mantrachalam.

A total of 272 bulls and 213 tamers participated in the event, though the number of bulls registered was 576 and tamers 331.