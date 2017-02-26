FLASH NEWS The development work that Akhilesh talks about, most of them were started by my government: Mayawati Govt to hire 980 officers to fill up vacancies in the prestigious IAS, IFS and IPS through civil services exam 2017 India has nearly lost Kashmir: P Chidambaram Manipur CM infamous for taking 10% commission as bribe: Modi SBI ATM dispenses ‘xerox’ copy of ₹2,000 note Won’t join politics, will lead spiritual life: Nitish’s son Delhi University girl gang raped by classmate and his friends Pelé’s son to serve drug-related prison sentence Harbhajan Singh blames Pune’s track for India’s loss Surprised with the way Aus won the Test: Michael Clarke

Coimbatore


47 hurt in jallikattu

Covai Post Network
February 26, 2017

Thanjavur: Forty seven persons, including 23 spectators, were injured during the jallikattu at Thirukkanoorpatti village near here today.

Of them 18 persons were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) and the rest were given first-aid at the medical camp put up near the venue.

Collector A Annadurai flagged off the jallikattu in the presence of Superintendent of Police J Mahesh and DRDA project director P Mantrachalam.

A total of 272 bulls and 213 tamers participated in the event, though the number of bulls registered was 576 and tamers 331.

