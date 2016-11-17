FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


4TiGO paves way for cashless transactions in goods transportation in Salem

Covai Post Network
November 17, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The logistics startup 4TiGO, The Truck Network, today forayed into Salem for the transporters to join the mainstream cashless economy with an innovative B2B payment system designed specifically for the Indian transport industry.

The cloud-based technology platform and complementary business services of 4TiGO bring various stakeholders in the logistics industry, including consignors, consignees, fleet owners, transport companies and agencies—together onto a common platform and enable them to exchange information, transact and manage their entire business.

All the transactions made on the platform are cashless and securely facilitated through 4TiGO’s partnership with Federal Bank, a company release said here.

Additionally, 4TiGO has announced the facilitation of working capital credit for the transporters on its network and through the extension of credit, 4TiGO aims to boost the business of truck drivers, fleet owners and MSMEs, and drive the smooth management of cash flow that could support their business requirements.

The start-up has been funded by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Accel Partners in the release.

“The idea is for a truck driver, anywhere in India, to be able to find a load, seal the deal and be on his way, all in just three clicks. To achieve this, we have created an intuitive user interface by combining 14 streams of technology. By using 4TiGO’s platform, they would also be able to gain additional earning of about Rs 25,000 a month on each truck,” Vivek Malhotra, co-founder and chief of Strategy and Marketing, 4TiGO, said in the release.

The potential of 4TiGO has been recognised by Federal Bank and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), both of whom have partnered with the platform to provide a multitude of benefits to its members, developing an innovative B2B electronic platform that delivers on the promise of “fulfilment assurance” and “payment guarantee”.

4TiGO is also leveraging the 800 retail outlets of IOCL to provide complementary amenities to truck drivers, such as fuel discounts, overnight stay facilities, secure parking, breakdown assistance and repair and maintenance facilities for greater driver safety and convenience.

“We are looking to help the small transporters and fleet owners leapfrog into the emerging cashless economy by facilitating online transactions for everything from lorry-hire to fuel and toll payments and even the remittances by the driver to his family. This would reduce the official cash requirement to under Rs 1,000 a day per truck,” said Malhotra.

4TiGO recently expanded its footprint in Tamil Nadu and signed-up over 150 transporters and fleet owners across all major transportation centres in the state. Over 1,000 trucks have joined the 4TiGO network to support the demand of transporters on the network who are expected to be placing over 300 loads every day in search of trucks, Malhotra said.

Comments 6
This is a great blog, thanks for putting in the effort to write it. https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Dale Joslyn] - Jan 05, 2017
I’ve recently started a web site, the info you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work. http://felonspace.com/index.php?do=/blog/30529/more-info-on-cooking-food-right-away/ [Donny] - Jan 11, 2017
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog! http://peytonrhodes39.blogdigy.com/the-best-way-to-grow-to-become-an-expert-on-the-market-of-cleaning-companies-1307528 [steam cleaning] - Feb 02, 2017
I simply want to tell you that I'm all new to blogging and truly loved your website. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You amazingly have outstanding articles. Many thanks for sharing your website page. [click] - Feb 08, 2017
Hi there, You have done a great job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site. https://justingray84malikcollier082.shutterfly.com/22 [perfomance in Overwatch] - Feb 08, 2017
Hello! I simply wish to give an enormous thumbs up for the great data you may have right here on this post. I will probably be coming back to your blog for more soon. http://www.djbasement.com/forum/discussion/1266400/all-you-need-to-know-about-lifeline-batteries [AGM battery] - Feb 11, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS