Coimbatore


5 tonnes of plastic bags seized

Covai Post Network
March 21, 2017

As part of ensuring total ban on plastic and polythene bags below 50 micron in the city from May, Corporation officials today carried out raids at various shops and godowns and seized five tonnes of materials.

The raids were held in wholesale shops and godowns in Raja Street and Thomas Street. The materials seized were worth Rs 3.5 lakh, and official statement said.

Similar raids will be continues as the Corporation would be imposing a ban on below 50 micron bags from May 1 to promote eco-friendly bags, it said.

The corporation will also be holding a two-day exhibition on eco-friendly bags on March 25 and 26.

