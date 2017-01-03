FLASH NEWS PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online Paytm says gets RBI nod to formally launch payments bank Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Bank of India cut benchmark lending rates by up to 0.90 percentage point. MoS Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Dalits, says want quota for Dalits in cricket team Air Space violation by Pak: Pak UAV came around 400m inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on Jan1,reports Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case.

Coimbatore


500 students to showcase talent in inter-collegiate fest Credise 2017

Covai Post Network
January 3, 2017

More than 500 students from 25 colleges in and around Coimbatore and Palakkad district are taking part in the two-day inter-collegiate cultural festival titled Credise 2017 at Sree Narayana Guru College, K G Chavadi.

A Subramanian, Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police, inaugurated the event. The special guest for the event was Master S Sabari Venkat, national award winner for person with disabilities, who spoke about Swami Vivekananda’s teachings while addressing the gathering.

On the first day, students took part in competitions such as solo dance, painting, English and Tamil debate.

Dr. K V Surendran, Principal, welcomed the gathering and N J Jishitha, Chairperson, Students’ Council, proposed the vote of thanks.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS