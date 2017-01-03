500 students to showcase talent in inter-collegiate fest Credise 2017

More than 500 students from 25 colleges in and around Coimbatore and Palakkad district are taking part in the two-day inter-collegiate cultural festival titled Credise 2017 at Sree Narayana Guru College, K G Chavadi.

A Subramanian, Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police, inaugurated the event. The special guest for the event was Master S Sabari Venkat, national award winner for person with disabilities, who spoke about Swami Vivekananda’s teachings while addressing the gathering.

On the first day, students took part in competitions such as solo dance, painting, English and Tamil debate.

Dr. K V Surendran, Principal, welcomed the gathering and N J Jishitha, Chairperson, Students’ Council, proposed the vote of thanks.