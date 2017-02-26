5,000 take part in `kiddathon’

Close to a 5,000 children below 15 ran at the Coimbatore Kiddathon, a race against child abuse, on Race Course Road on Sunday.

Among the three categories at the kiddathon, one was where children ran along with their parents.

According to T. Vasanth, Ver Organisation founder, the event was organised to create awareness about child abuse and the importance of keeping children safe. “We should teach them about the different kinds of touches and their rights,” he said.

The organisation will start spreading awareness to schools in the district after the marathon.

While children below six years ran in mom and me category (0.5 km) and those below 10 in budding champ category (1.5 km), children above that ran in the Super Champ category (below 3 km).

Prizes were given to the winners in collaboration with Tony and Guy, Born Baby and Green Trends.