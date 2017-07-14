513 kg plastic materials seized

Corporation officials seized 513 Kg plastic products materials below 50 microns from various shops in the city.

During the raids conducted between July 8 and 14 in 684 shops, officials seized plastic material. They also collected fine amount of Rs. 76,550 from the shopkeepers.

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan has ordered the officials to conduct periodical raids and advice the shop keepers to cooperate with the authorities to maintain the city plastic free.