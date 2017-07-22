54-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor girl

A 54-year old person was arrested on Friday on the charge of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Ammankulam area. The accused has been remanded in custody.

According to police, The old man one day called his neighbour’s daughter home and sexually assaulted her. The girl informed told this to her parents and her father filed a complaint.

Police arranged the girl’s medical care and arrested the accused, produced him in court which remanded him in custody.