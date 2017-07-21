566 kg plastic products seized, Rs 59,650 fine imposed

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation seized 566 kg plastic products below 50 microns across the city and imposed fines totaling Rs 59,650 on shop owners.
Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan ordered the raid as plastic products below 50 microns had been prohibited from May 1. The raids from July 15 to 21 were on 530 shops and owners were also advised to use eco-friendly bags.
Vijayakarthikeyan requested the public, shop owners and business people to cooperate and avoid the plastic bags usages. He also ordered the officials to continue the raids.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......Read More
Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......Read More