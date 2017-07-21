566 kg plastic products seized, Rs 59,650 fine imposed

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation seized 566 kg plastic products below 50 microns across the city and imposed fines totaling Rs 59,650 on shop owners.

Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan ordered the raid as plastic products below 50 microns had been prohibited from May 1. The raids from July 15 to 21 were on 530 shops and owners were also advised to use eco-friendly bags.

Vijayakarthikeyan requested the public, shop owners and business people to cooperate and avoid the plastic bags usages. He also ordered the officials to continue the raids.