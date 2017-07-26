59-year-old from Karnataka undergoes successful renal transplant

A 59-year-old patient from Kalburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka successfully underwent kidney transplant in a city hospital after he received the organ from a 25-year old brain dead person.

“As soon as the availability of the donor kidney was known, the medical team in KG Hospital started setting up the surgical procedures in place.

The kidney reached the hospital around 3.30 p.m. yesterday and transplant procedures took three-and-a-half hours,” Hospital Chairman G Bakthavathsalam said.

The donor was one Preethi, who had a medical condition called corticovenus thrombosis – acute blood clot in the brain which caused her death, he said.

She was declared brain dead in another hospital and her lungs, liver, kidneys, eyes, skin and bones were harvested there. “As per the Organ Sharing Registry being maintained by Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, one donor kidney was allotted to KG Hospital,” he said.

The patient is doing well now, Bakthavathsalam said.