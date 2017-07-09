65-year old tribal trampled to death

A 65-year old tribal was trampled to death by an elephant near Gudalur, about 80 Kms from here, today.
The tribal, Bellan was returning home at Sembakolli around 3 am, after attending a family function, when an elephant suddenly appeared from the bush and attacked him.
Some of the relatives who noticed Bellan missing, went in his search and found lying with serious injuries and took him to Gudalur Hospital, police said.
After first aid, doctors asked the patient to be shifted to Government Hospital in Coimbatore. However Bellan died on the way.
