654 booths identified sensitive in Coimbatore

With the Election Commission announcing the dates for the local body elections, the District Administration has identified 654 booths as sensitive ones.

Briefing media persons on the preparations for the elections here today, District Collector T.N. Hariharan said that out of the 654 booths, 13 booths including six in town panchayats and five village panchayats have been identified as hyper sensitive.

“Enough police personnel will be deployed in the booths for security and in addition, the booths will be under CCTV surveillance,” he said.

Around 3650 polling booths will be set up in the district including 1197 in the Corporation limit, 227 in the three municipalities, 741 in the 37 town panchayats and 1485 in the 12 village panchayats, where around 14,99,510 male voters, 15,20,131 female voters and 216 third gender voters will cast their votes.

“A total of 14101 polling officers will be appointed including 12,092 officers in the first phase and 12,009 in the second phase. As many as 67 Electoral Officers will also be appointed including one in the corporation, three in the three municipalities, 37 in the 37 town panchayats and 26 in the 12 village panchayats. Around 427 assistant electoral officers will be on duty,” he said.

The administration will be using 2165 electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballot boxes. “Counting will take place in 27 centres including one in the Corporation, three in municipalities, 11 in town panchayats and 12 in village panchayat on the October 21,” Hariharan said.

Elections will be held in two phases – with 200 wards including 100 wards in the Corporation, 90 in municipalities, seven wards TPs and 3 in VPs on October 17. The second phase will be held on October 19 for 30 TPs and 9 VPs.

In addition, those who want to add their names in the voters’ list can apply for the same until October 3.

“Other security aspects including decision on flying squads will be decided later,” Hariharan added.