FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC

Coimbatore


69.41 per cent polling in Thanjavur constituency

Covai Post Network
November 19, 2016

Thanjavur: The polling for the Thanjavur Assembly constituency was, by and large, peaceful and incident-free. An estimated 69.41 per cent of polling was recorded at the end of polling at 5 pm.

Brisk polling was reported and serpentine queues were found in all the booths, both in urban and rural areas. There were only a few stray incidents of disturbance.

At least 1,86,389 voters cast their votes today, against the total number of 2,68,516 voters in the constituency.

A total of 88,329 men, 98,059 women and a transgender exercised their democratic right, sources said.

About 34 per cent of polling had been recorded by 11 am, but it picked up momentum by afternoon and the polling rose to 61.07 per cent at 3 pm, touching 69.41 per cent at the end of the day.

Eight persons hanging around the premises of Rajah Serfoji Arts College, where polling was underway, were nabbed and handed over to the police by DMK activists alleging that they attempted to cast bogus votes. DMK candidate Dr Anjugam Boopathy alleged that they were AIADMK activists attempting to cast bogus votes. All eight were taken to Thanjavur Medical College Police Station. However, no case has so far been registered.

Though 14 candidates were in the fray, it was a straight fight between AIADMK candidate M Rangasamy, who is also the sitting MLA, and Dr Anjugam. Besides the eight candidates of recognised political parties, six independents were also in the fray.

Counting of votes will be taken up at Kundavai Naacchiyar Government Arts College for Women in Thanjavur on November 22.

Comments 3
Great post. https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Tracy Jens] - Jan 05, 2017
A person necessarily lend a hand to make severely articles I might state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual submit extraordinary. Great job! http://insyncfamilies.com/blog/40896/assist-individuals-who-need-to-find-out-more-information-about-dining-and-c/ [Ashely] - Jan 11, 2017
fantastic post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers' base already! http://timmypalmer88.snack.ws/information-resource-on-nugget-ice-maker.html [undercounter ice maker commercial] - Feb 09, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS