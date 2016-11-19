69.41 per cent polling in Thanjavur constituency

Thanjavur: The polling for the Thanjavur Assembly constituency was, by and large, peaceful and incident-free. An estimated 69.41 per cent of polling was recorded at the end of polling at 5 pm.

Brisk polling was reported and serpentine queues were found in all the booths, both in urban and rural areas. There were only a few stray incidents of disturbance.

At least 1,86,389 voters cast their votes today, against the total number of 2,68,516 voters in the constituency.

A total of 88,329 men, 98,059 women and a transgender exercised their democratic right, sources said.

About 34 per cent of polling had been recorded by 11 am, but it picked up momentum by afternoon and the polling rose to 61.07 per cent at 3 pm, touching 69.41 per cent at the end of the day.

Eight persons hanging around the premises of Rajah Serfoji Arts College, where polling was underway, were nabbed and handed over to the police by DMK activists alleging that they attempted to cast bogus votes. DMK candidate Dr Anjugam Boopathy alleged that they were AIADMK activists attempting to cast bogus votes. All eight were taken to Thanjavur Medical College Police Station. However, no case has so far been registered.

Though 14 candidates were in the fray, it was a straight fight between AIADMK candidate M Rangasamy, who is also the sitting MLA, and Dr Anjugam. Besides the eight candidates of recognised political parties, six independents were also in the fray.

Counting of votes will be taken up at Kundavai Naacchiyar Government Arts College for Women in Thanjavur on November 22.