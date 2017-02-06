7.8 lakh children to be given Measles-Rubella vaccination in district

About 7.8 lakh children are expected to be covered through the Measles-Rubella vaccination camps in the district.

Kick starting the camp in a City Corporation school, District Collector T.N. Hariharan said that the camps will be held at 1,987 centres across the district till February 28.

A total of 400 officials from the Health Department, 966 from Integrated Child Development Service and 2,000 teachers are drawn for this task of administering vaccination to the children aged between 9 months and 15 years, he said.

Nearly-fifty per cent of the children will be covered from schools and the administration will ensure to reach those, who were not in schools or confined to houses, like small babies, Hariharan said.

P. Gandhimathi, Corporation Commissioner (in-charge), who was present at the joint camp said that 3.75 lakh school children will be administered the vaccination by February 28 and 27 doctors and 110 nurses are involved in this programme.

There are 260 government and corporation schools and 307 private schools in the corporation limits, she said.