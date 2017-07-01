70 years after Independence, village gets power connection

After 70 years of Independence, a tribal village within the Annaikatti forest has finally got power connection.

Sembukkarai recently got electricity connection, thanks to the efforts of local MLA and the residents. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) provided the connection to the village at a cost of Rs. 75 lakhs.

Thoomanur village, which is 1.5 km from Sembukkarai, will also be given power connection in the coming days.

“Though solar panels were installed in our village nothing worked. We are happy that our village will soon get power connection,” said Murugesan, a villager.

A senior TANGEDCO official said the Corporation received clearance from the Forest department only recently. “Earlier we had certain issues in getting clearance from the Forest Department due to regular movement of animals in the village. Now that we have received the green signal, the village will soon be given power connection. Roads between Sembakkarai and Thoomanur are being laid. Once it is done, we will complete our work in a few days,” he added.

The constituency MLA, V.C. Arukutty, said more than 180 families will be benefitted by this. “Each family paid Rs. 1500 and Rs. 60,000 was spent from the Local MLA’s fund for this,” he said and added that pattas would be distributed very soon to the villagers.