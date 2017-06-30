754kg plastic materials seized

Corporation officials seized 754 kg plastic materials below 50 microns from various shops in the city. A fine of Rs. 1,08250 was collected from the shop owners.

Following instructions from Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, officials conducted raids at 606 shops from June 24 to 30, during which time they seized the plastic materials, that have been banned from May 1.

The officials advised the shop owners to shun plastic bags and use eco-friendly ones instead.

Dr. Vijayakarthikeyan appealed to the public, shop owners and business establishments to cooperate with the Corporation to maintain the city plastic free. He also ordered the officials to conduct periodical raids.