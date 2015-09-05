FLASH NEWS Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore Days After 14 Crores Were Seized From His Office, Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Summoned Shivaji memorial: Maharashtra fishermen call off protest ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Coimbatore


Covai celebrates Janmashtami

by Lakshmi L Lund
September 5, 2015

Homemaker Payal Shah is busy preparing prasad that she would serve her family and relatives who visit her home to participate in the Krishna Jayanthi celebrations. “This is one festival that brings the entire family together. We celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at mid-night. School and college kids and the men of the family who have their business to look after come together in celebration. A few members of my family also fast on this auspicious day.” she says.

A few north Indian families get dressed and visit temples post dinner. In the temples, celebrations normally start at 10 pm. Bhajans in praise of Lord Krishna are sung. In the Puj Darbar Sahib temple that is located in Oppanakara Street, about 300 people are expected to participate in the Krishna Jayanthi celebrations this year. Temple authorities say that they have organized a fancy dress competition for kids below 10 years with the theme Janmasthmi.

“Celebrations will start with bajans. At 12 midnight we will have the maha aarthi. This year as prasad we will be serving badam kheer and special milk pedas. The kids will be given gifts.” says Suresh L, President Shikarpur (Sind) Bankers Association, Coimbatore.

In Shree Priya Kunj a temple owned and run by a Shree Priya Kunj Trust, celebrations will include breaking of the pot that is hung on the ceiling. We are told that the mud pot is filled with sweets as Lord Krishna was very fond of sweets. One of the elders will break the pot using a stick and little kids will be allowed to pick up the sweets. “Janmasthmi celebrations in our temple are as old as the temple itself. This is the 44th year we are celebrating this festival. All are welcome to participate and the temple will remain open till 1:30 pm.” says Hariram Chatrumal, head of the trust.

