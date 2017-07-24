8 of family attempt self-immolation, land in custody

Coimbatore: Tension prevailed for some time near the District Collectorate when some members of a family attempted to commit mass suicide by immolating themselves, protesting against the delay in providing them title deed for building a house.

Saravanan, a daily wage earner from Sulur on the outskirts, was arrested a year ago for self-immolation bid on the collectorate premises, seeking house ‘patta’ (deed) from the administration.

Police and district officials had then assured him that the issue would be taken up with the District Collector and arrangements made for issuing the title deed.

As the administration failed to honour the assurance, Saravanan, along with his wife Annapurani and 11 persons from the family came to the collectorate as it was grievances day.

To the shock of public present there, eight members doused themselves with kerosene they had brought in cans and attempted to set themselves afire.However, police overpowered them and prevented the disaster.All were taken to the nearby police station.