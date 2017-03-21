FLASH NEWS Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith Subramanian Swamy seeks urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute in SC. Court asks parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus: Reports India ranks 122nd among world’s happiest nations World’s oldest billionaire Sr David Rockefeller dies at the age of 101 Flipkart raises $1 billion, to raise $1 billion more: Report Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen & 1 boat from Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram in sea area north of Delft Island Delhi HC pulled up Indian Air Force for biased rule denying study leave to airman while officers are entitled to it, reports U.S. plans to ban passengers from about a dozen countries from carrying most electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights – official

Coimbatore


80-year-old found murdered

Covai Post Network
March 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: An 80-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Rajaraja Cholan Nagar in Thanjavur on Monday.

According to police, the murder came to light when the victim’s son Kasinathan returned from work in the evening.

The victim, Sivakami, was alone as Kasinathan, working as Head Master at the Government Higher Secondary School at Vadacheri village, was off to school on Monday morning.

When Kasinathan returned home in the evening, he was shocked to find his mother lying dead with injuries on her body. Her jewels weighing eight sovereigns and Rs 10,000 cash were found missing. The intruders had sprinkled chilli powder on Sivakami’s face before escaping.

On information, Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and DSP Tamilselvan rushed to the spot and conducted enquiry. Thanjavur West police have registered a case.

A special team has been formed to nab the culprits.

