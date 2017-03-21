80-year-old found murdered

Thanjavur: An 80-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Rajaraja Cholan Nagar in Thanjavur on Monday.

According to police, the murder came to light when the victim’s son Kasinathan returned from work in the evening.

The victim, Sivakami, was alone as Kasinathan, working as Head Master at the Government Higher Secondary School at Vadacheri village, was off to school on Monday morning.

When Kasinathan returned home in the evening, he was shocked to find his mother lying dead with injuries on her body. Her jewels weighing eight sovereigns and Rs 10,000 cash were found missing. The intruders had sprinkled chilli powder on Sivakami’s face before escaping.

On information, Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and DSP Tamilselvan rushed to the spot and conducted enquiry. Thanjavur West police have registered a case.

A special team has been formed to nab the culprits.