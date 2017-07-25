900 CPI workers arrested for staging demo

More than 900 members of CPI were arrested across the district today for staging demonstrations demanding withdrawal of GST on small and medium industries, power loom sector and cracker manufacturing units.
They also demanded waiver of bank loans to farmers and withdrawal of taxes on agricultural produces.
Other demands included setting up of Lok Ayukta in the State, exemption from NEET and free education up to higher education level.
Those arrested included party’s District Unit Secretary V.S. Sundaram, former MLA M. Arumugam and 300 women.
The demonstrations were held in Peelamedu, District Collectorate, Lawley Road, North zone office, Anamalai, Sulur, Karumathampatti, Annur, Mettupalayam, Kadamadai, Narasimhanaickenpalayam and Madukkarai, police said.
