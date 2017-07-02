91.61 cents retrieved from encroachers

Corporation officials have retrieved 91.61 cents of reserve sites encroached by private parties in the five zones of City limits.

In its drive against the encroachment, the officials demolished a shed constructed by one Ilango in a reserved site in Saravanampatti valued at Rs.80 lakh in North zone, during raids in the last week, an official release said today.

Similarly, the officials retrieved and cleaned encroached reserved sites in three places in East zone measuring 34 cents, 33.16 and 9.45 cents and took possession.

The officials also took possession of a five cent land in Central zone and cleared structures constructed on reserve sites in R S Puram, it said.