Corporation officials have retrieved 91.61 cents of reserve sites encroached by private parties in the five zones of City limits.
In its drive against the encroachment, the officials demolished a shed constructed by one Ilango in a reserved site in Saravanampatti valued at Rs.80 lakh in North zone, during raids in the last week, an official release said today.
Similarly, the officials retrieved and cleaned encroached reserved sites in three places in East zone measuring 34 cents, 33.16 and 9.45 cents and took possession.
The officials also took possession of a five cent land in Central zone and cleared structures constructed on reserve sites in R S Puram, it said.
Dholes appear most extreme of the canid given their unique morphological and behavioural traits, such as including specialised teeth for hypercarnivory.......Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
A heart attack is the permanent damage or death of the heart muscles due to lack of supply of oxygen-rich blood. Due to the sudden blockage of blood supply in the artery,......Read More