‘A 100 ml of desi Bovonto has much more sugar than Coke/Pepsi’

The recent call to boycott MNC soft drinks Coke and Pepsi, by pro -Jallikattu protestors in different venues across Tamilnadu, which was promptly followed by trader bodies in Tamilnadu, who sort of upheld the sentiments by announcing that the sale of sweetened, carbonated soft drinks would be banned by them, the tide of public mood, has well turned against consuming these MNC owned soft drinks.

But the caveat here is that not only the MNC sodas and soft drinks do carry heavy metals, pesticides and high dose of sugar and preservatives (so says a recent DTAB study), but also the desi- avatar of soda such as Bovonto, is of the same order and drinking them is equally harmful to health say health professionals, who talk to Covai Post.

As per the recent study commissioned by the Health Ministry, and conducted by Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) the traces of heavy metals such as antimony, lead, chromium and cadmium “were found in soft drinks such as Pepsi, Coca Cola, Mountain Dew, Sprite and 7Up (PET bottles)

Even though no such conclusive proof is yet produced on the desi soft drinks, which hold its market share despite the presence of MNC soft drink giants, drinking them are deemed to be as harmful as their foreign counterparts as many added chemicals in soft-drinks are carcinogenic. ” said Designated Officer of Food Safety Department OLS Vijay.

“A 100 ml bottle of Bovonto has 16 mg of added sugar which is more than what is found in Coke and Pepsi. Preservatives, artificial flavors are used in the Bovonto, as much as in the MNC soft drinks.So consuming a desi variety would be as harmful .The Carmal colour found in dark colas are a proven carcinogenic and Bovonto is also a cola with the same colorant ” said Dr. Jeyararaman, a Helath Professional.

“Only laboratory tests, conducted on these desi soft drinks would conclusively prove how much of harmful and carcinogenic elements these bottled drinks have. But added chemicals and preservatives are found in all soft drinks, which is not good for health. Natural drinks such as tender coconut, butter milk can be the safest bets ” said another food safety officer.