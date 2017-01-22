A 9-minute film on Jallikattu protest

City-based youths have made a short film on the Jallikattu protest.

Titled Jallikattu Premier League, the nine-minute film, entirely shot using mobile phones, emphasises on the importance of amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and banning PETA from the country.

The crew members also run a channel in YouTube ‘Dubby Boyz’.

A. Franklin Yesudas, a 22-year-old Engineering graduate from Gandhipuram, who has directed the short film, told the Covai Post that their main aim was to educate the people to be more focused on the issue.

“Our ultimate aim is to amend the PCA Act and banning PETA. We should not try to deviate from our objective,” he said.

In the short film that is centered on a cricket match, a youth is seen hitting a ball bowled to him. While the first ball is termed 2015, the second ball is termed as the year 2016.

After writing “Amend PCA” on the ball, the youth hits the next ball for a huge six calling him a “Tamilan”. The ball is invariably termed as 2017.

Another youth hits the next ball for another six after drawing the symbol of “Ban PETA” on it.

After the match, the youth are seen standing with placards in their hands in support of the protest.

One of the youths highlights the importance of the sport that would lead to the survival of the native breed cattle. Later, they urge the protesters to maintain dignity and not to come to the venue drunk.

“The entire world is watching us now. We should fight till we win,” says another youth.

You tube Link : https://youtu.be/lUBKFS2To5Y