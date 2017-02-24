A beauty contest to create an awareness

Queen Coimbatore Contest – 2017 began here today with a talent round at Nirmala College for Women.

The contest for married women, organised in association with Department of Social Welfare for Women, aims at bringing an awareness on Dowry Prohibition Act, 1985, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,2006, Maintenance and welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007 and Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act & Rules, 2013, among women.

The grand finale would be held at Taj Vivanta on February 26.

In the first round of the finale, the contestants would take the ramp in designer wears along with their designers.

The selected candidates, in the second round, would walk the ramp in traditional silk saris from Bharani Pattu Centre. The winner would be selected at the end of third and final round (aptitude test).

More than 1000 students witnessed the talent round today.