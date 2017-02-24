FLASH NEWS Jayalalitha niece Deepa Jayakumar launches new platform, to contest bypolls soon Farmers affected by drought will be compensated within 5 days :TN CM Coimbatore Govt.Hospital will be upgraded at a cost of 300crore rupees :TN CM Rahul is still not mature, give him time: Sheila Dikshit Prosthetic fingers on sale to rig UP election: Report Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in domestic Test season Man smashes 124 coconuts in 1 minute to set world record Male cops punch woman during Ramjas College protest Job cuts at Snapdeal could rise up to 2,500: Report Kim Jong-nam killed by chemical weapon: Malaysian police

Coimbatore


A beauty contest to create an awareness

Covai Post Network
February 24, 2017

Queen Coimbatore Contest – 2017 began here today with a talent round at Nirmala College for Women.

The contest for married women, organised in association with Department of Social Welfare for Women, aims at bringing an awareness on Dowry Prohibition Act, 1985, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,2006, Maintenance and welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007 and Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act & Rules, 2013, among women.

The grand finale would be held at Taj Vivanta on February 26.

In the first round of the finale, the contestants would take the ramp in designer wears along with their designers.

The selected candidates, in the second round, would walk the ramp in traditional silk saris from Bharani Pattu Centre. The winner would be selected at the end of third and final round (aptitude test).

More than 1000 students witnessed the talent round today.

