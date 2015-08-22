FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


A day school for special children

by Subha J Rao
August 22, 2015

Sharanalayam’s Third Eye meets the needs of special children from varying backgrounds

So many children with special needs lost out on opportunities that might help them lead a near-normal or, at least, a less dependent life. This is primarily because of lack of acceptance by parents and financial constraints. It is to deal with both these issues that Sharanalayam, the organisation started by Vanitha Rangaraj in January 2001, began Third Eye two years ago.

Third Eye has about 18 students now, a mix of children from families that can afford to pay and those from underprivileged backgrounds. The former pays, the latter is given admission free of cost. Parents have issues leaving special children in hostels. And so, Third Eye functions as a day school. Children in Coimbatore and Pollachi are picked up from their home and dropped back every evening. This ensures that they stick on in school and don’t drop out due to logistics issues.

“Many of our children have autism, and range in age from three to 15 years. We see a drastic improvement in them three months after they join us. I just wish they were brought in earlier. It is easier to train younger children,” says Vanitha.

Another issue they face is children being severely overweight. “Since they are kept at home for long and don’t mingle with other children, parents use food to keep the children free from trouble. As a result, they end up eating often, and eating unhealthy food. We teach them the importance of eating a balanced meal, the need to focus and sit in one place and why they must obey instructions,” she says.

Vanitha’s daughter Sharanya Babuprasad takes care of this wing. She has trained in the US in behavioural analysis. The children here go through a planned syllabus where they learn to identify colours and different vegetables, and to count currency. The school uses the latest technology, and gifted children are soon integrated into regular schools. Vanitha says Third Eye serves as a bridge to help these children realise their potential.

The school is housed in a new building. This and the transport facility are courtesy the Round Table Metropolitan 62 and Ladies Circle 23. The school incurs a cost of Rs. 70,000 a month towards teachers’ salaries and other amenities. “In a way, it is the generous public that helps us run the school,” says Vanitha. If you want to contribute, call 98422-54204 or visit www.sharanalayam.org

Comments 11
This is a great blog post, thanks for taking the time to write it. https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Michel Dunmire] - Jan 05, 2017
Hey there! I could have sworn I've been to this website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it's new to me. Nonetheless, I'm definitely glad I found it and I'll be bookmarking and checking back frequently! http://insyncfamilies.com/blog/40896/assist-individuals-who-need-to-find-out-more-information-about-dining-and-c/ [Christine] - Jan 11, 2017
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
I simply want to tell you that I am very new to blogging and honestly loved this blog site. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your website . You certainly have beneficial articles and reviews. Thanks a bunch for revealing your blog site. [read this post here] - Feb 08, 2017
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea http://wallinside.com/post-57485575-seeking-great-tips-on-cambridge-to-stansted-airport-transfer.html [heathrow to cambridge taxi] - Feb 09, 2017
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your put up is simply nice and that i can think you are a professional in this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to snatch your feed to keep up to date with approaching post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work. http://rakeworld.com/index.php?do=/blog/53124/were-you-aware-that-it-is-simple-to-access-the-specifics-of-residential-cle/ [maid cleaning] - Feb 22, 2017
Together with the whole thing which appears to be developing inside this specific subject material, your perspectives tend to be quite radical. Even so, I appologize, because I do not give credence to your whole plan, all be it refreshing none the less. It looks to us that your comments are actually not totally validated and in actuality you are yourself not really completely certain of the point. In any event I did enjoy looking at it. http://www.toloka.com/forum/index.php?p=/discussion/281254/web-design-blogs-a-thing-that-you-should-know-about [design a website] - Feb 22, 2017
I'm not sure why but this weblog is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end? I'll check back later and see if the problem still exists. http://www.tuleburg.com/discussion/305194/the-most-suited-information-about-web-design-templates [professional website design] - Feb 23, 2017
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I'm not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I'm thinking about setting up my own but I'm not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you http://wallinside.com/post-57607915-particularly-valuable-information-regarding-corporate-video-production-companies-that-you-can-not-afford-to-miss.html [production company websites] - Feb 23, 2017
"Great Blogpost! Sorry for my English.I have been reading out a few of your_ stories and i can claim nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your site." https://structuringtechniques.wordpress.com/2017/02/14/for-our-dutch-readers-interview-with-a-colleague-from-europe-regarding-easy-structuring-techniques-article-in-dutch-language/ [Riley Wayts] - Feb 28, 2017
Good post. I be taught one thing more challenging on completely different blogs everyday. It can at all times be stimulating to learn content from other writers and apply just a little one thing from their store. I’d desire to use some with the content material on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll offer you a hyperlink on your internet blog. Thanks for sharing. http://forum.pencilandinkreviews.com/discussion/59190/must-you-be-aware-about-marble-polishing-service-see-these-good-points [marble cleaners and polishers] - Mar 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS