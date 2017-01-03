A decent job to lead life with dignity is all we ask: Transgenders

Twenty-one-year-old transgender B Raziya dropped out of her diploma course in 2012 due to the indifference shown towards her in college. Later when she thought of embracing her real identity, her parents abandoned her. But this did not stop her from undergoing sex reassignment surgery in 2014.

Being a college dropout and that too a transgender, Raziya wasn’t able to find a job. It is a known fact that unable to find a job transgenders often take to begging or prostitution. Even Raziya started begging for survival.

Fortunately she recently got training in driving through a program sponsored by the Social Welfare Department of India. She is waiting to appear for her driving license test to get her commercial driving badge.

Uber and Red Taxi have agreed to hire transgender drivers who meet their eligibility criteria, but the issue is the main eligibility criterion – owning a car.

“Most transgenders are unable to afford a car. Our organisation is planning to request the TN government to come up with a special scheme to help them buy cars at subsidised rates,” says Dana Sekhar, community manager of Coimbatore Mavatta Thirunangaigal Nala Sangam.

He adds, “The government has started a program to help transgenders get social identity and develop skills but no program to assist them in getting employment; this is the main area where government help is sought by this community.”

According to C Elanchezhiyan, Assistant Professor – Social Work Department, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women, “The private sector is not coming forward to hire transgenders; even if corporates are ready to hire them, they don’t meet the eligibility criteria.”

He adds, “The situation of transgenders is peculiar as they are abandoned by their family, and due to financial constraints and non-availability of jobs they are led to begging and prostitution. This is one vicious circle which will keep on going unless the government intervenes.”