A dog lover’s plea to save native breeds from extinction

Forty-seven-year-old V.M. Govindarajan is a dog lover. To be precise a lover of native breeds.

Govindarajan, resident of Pallavan Kudiyiruppu at Thoraipakkam in Chennai, first adopted a puppy of a stray mongrel, which kept frequenting his house, a few years back. “I adopted and named her Lilly. She became a great hit and an attraction in my neighbourhood. My wife and kids just adore her. I have no fancy for pedigree pets that are raised at homes by those who don’t know the worth of our native breeds,” said Govindarajan, a realtor and an organic farmer by profession.

As Lilly grew up, she gave birth to six puppies, which were all given away to the neighbours for adoption. Then came another eight puppies some time later and they are all presently under the care of Govindarajan, as there are no takers.

“One of the puppies was hit by a speeding car on the road and it died. Immediately I put a fence around my house. While most people are of the view that only pedigree dogs are a good bet as a watch dog, it is not entirely true. Indian breeds are sturdy, suited to the local climate and food habits and they are very intelligent and obedient than the pedigrees,” he said.

“In those days, in Tamil Nadu only the native breeds were kept at homes. Raising pedigrees was not at all there. Now it has become so common to see them at several houses. Native breeds are fast disappearing now. We have to save them by adopting them. While the revival of Jallikattu has revived the hopes of native cattle breed being saved, we should do something to save our own breed of dogs,” Govindarajan adds.

According to Dr. Mini Vasudevan, Managing Trustee, Humane Animal Society,”raising Indian mongrels (Great Indian breed) is a better choice. All over the world native breeds are only raised, as they are naturally suited to the local climatic conditions and food habits. Adopting mongrel puppies have low maintenance cost too. The mongrels are known for their adaptability and guarding sense. The craze for foreign pedigree pups is not a healthy trend, for they are not suited to our Indian conditions. The prevailing poor waste management system has led to the stray dog menace. If we adopt native breeds a pets, this can be avoided” she added.

The same view in reinforced by dog lovers in the city .”Apart from being a proven stress buster, pets help optimise the health and intelligence quotient of children at home. Even dog kisses are found to be not harmful but help raise probiotics in humans according to a latest research,” say dog lovers.

Those interested in adopting native breeds an contact Govindarajan at 9840628449.