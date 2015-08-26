paal.co, a new enterprise by a group of youngsters, promises to deliver the goodness of wholesome, unadulterated milk right at your doorstep, within a few hours of milking." /> A dose of nostalgia in a 500ml bottle | The Covai Post A dose of nostalgia in a 500ml bottle – The Covai Post
A dose of nostalgia in a 500ml bottle

Subha J Rao
August 26, 2015

How do you like the idea of receiving your daily supply of milk in a cool glass bottle, just like our grandparents used to, decades ago?

Now, a group of youngsters has come up with an idea that is inspired by that experience. paal.co, a new enterprise by a group of youngsters, promises to deliver the goodness of wholesome, unadulterated milk right at your doorstep, within a few hours of milking.

Anil Kumar, Udaykrishna, Ramnath and Shivram have got together to start this enterprise to deliver milk in 500ml glass bottles. The project is being pilot tested now and they deliver about 60 litres a day in Peelamedu and Race Course areas.

The USP of their product ? “It is unadulterated, undiluted milk from cows that are allowed to feed their calves before we step in,” says Anil Kumar, who also runs mypromovideos.com with friend Udaykrishna. Anil hails from a family of milk sellers — his grandmother used to sell milk in Thala Cauvery in Coorg — and he has fond memories of how cows were treated as family members.

“No one ever looked at milk as a commodity earlier; it was something that was never tampered with. When you gave it to someone, you maintained the purity of milk. That’s our dream too.” Paal.co started services 25 days ago, and has received great feedback. “We hope to supply about 200-300 litres a day soon,” says Anil.

“We are very clear that this is a throwback to the past. We are not innovating with milk. We are merely supplying it to you, the way it is milked. The cows are fed organic feed and no hormones are used to change the quality of milk.” The team decided on glass bottles because they were more eco-friendly and because plastic bottles or sachets might react to heat.

“Glass bottles are recyclable, and immediately invoke a sense of nostalgia,” says Anil. Paal.co has been receiving requests from Vadavalli and Koundampalayam to supply milk and the team is working out a business model. “We are also in the process of creating an app that will make the whole process a lot smoother for consumers,” he says.

The team also encourages people to visit their farm in Saravanampatty to see first-hand their ethical practices, and interact with their eight cows and 10 calves. For details, call 82203-02020, email getmilk@paal.co or visit their quirkily designed website, paal.co

