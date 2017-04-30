Plastics, litter cleared from Velliangiri hills

A huge quantity of plastic and wastes littered in the Velliangiri Hills, were removed as part of cleaning driver by volunteers from various parts of Tamil Nadu today.

The Velliangiri Hills, a part of the Nilgiri Biosphere is situated at the Western Ghats bordering Coimbatore district.

It is known as the “Thenkailayam – Kailash of the South” and home to a wide variety of flora and fauna including rare medicinal herbs.

During the annual pilgrimage season, lakhs of devotees climb up this mountain, but on the flip side, plastic waste and litter are being thrown in the forest posing risk to wildlife as well as the soil health of the mountains.

To preserve and retain the nature, beauty and sanctity of the Hills, Thenkailaya Bhakti Iyakkam (South Kailash Bhakthi Movement), as a part of its periodic schedule, conducted the drive on the first hill of the seven-hill Velliangiri today.

Around 45 volunteers from Chennai, Bengaluru, Avinashi, Salem, Coimbatore, Trichy and other towns came together and participated in picking up and clearing plastic waste and non-degradable garbage.

The next cleaning drive is scheduled in June, the organisers said in a release.

The movement is a devotional one run by a non-profitable charitable trust called Thenkailaya Bhakthi Peravai, created by devotees of the Velliangiri mountains.

The movement creates awareness among public and devotees, about the sacredness of the mountains, which is also .an ideal destination for the adventurous, nature lovers and devotees alike.