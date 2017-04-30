FLASH NEWS Crucial meeting underway at O. Panneerselvam’s residence in Chennai. Possible discussion on Panneerselvam-Palaniswami merger Jayalalithaa’s driver found dead in Tamil Nadu’s Salem AIADMK Symbol Row: Middleman Sukesh sent to judicial custody till May 12, reports Sensex drops 111.34 points to end at 29,918.40; Nifty falls 38.10 points to 9,304.05 Supreme Court demands FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj for allegedly cheating a realtor to the tune of Rs 30 Lakh FIR against Shilpa Shetty and her husband in cheating case Men should learn to do household work: Sushma Swaraj School in UP asks students to get Yogi Adityanath’s haircut Kapil Dev to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds 116-yr-old Mexican woman denied bank card for being too old

Coimbatore


Plastics, litter cleared from Velliangiri hills

Covai Post Network
April 30, 2017

A huge quantity of plastic and wastes littered in the Velliangiri Hills, were removed as part of cleaning driver by volunteers from various parts of Tamil Nadu today.

The Velliangiri Hills, a part of the Nilgiri Biosphere is situated at the Western Ghats bordering Coimbatore district.

It is known as the “Thenkailayam – Kailash of the South” and home to a wide variety of flora and fauna including rare medicinal herbs.

During the annual pilgrimage season, lakhs of devotees climb up this mountain, but on the flip side, plastic waste and litter are being thrown in the forest posing risk to wildlife as well as the soil health of the mountains.

To preserve and retain the nature, beauty and sanctity of the Hills, Thenkailaya Bhakti Iyakkam (South Kailash Bhakthi Movement), as a part of its periodic schedule, conducted the drive on the first hill of the seven-hill Velliangiri today.

Around 45 volunteers from Chennai, Bengaluru, Avinashi, Salem, Coimbatore, Trichy and other towns came together and participated in picking up and clearing plastic waste and non-degradable garbage.

The next cleaning drive is scheduled in June, the organisers said in a release.

The movement is a devotional one run by a non-profitable charitable trust called Thenkailaya Bhakthi Peravai, created by devotees of the Velliangiri mountains.

The movement creates awareness among public and devotees, about the sacredness of the mountains, which is also .an ideal destination for the adventurous, nature lovers and devotees alike.

