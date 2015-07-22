A Kovai Graduate Excels in Sound Engineering

Another talent from Coimbatore is now making his mark in the Tamil film industry, especially in the field of sound engineering. Yes! Manoj YD, the sound engineer of Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Paapanasam,’ is a Coimbatorean.

A B.Com grad from Chennai, Manoj did his M. Sc. Electronic Media at PSG College of Arts and Science. This was where he discovered his love for sound, a talent that he began to concentrate on, thanks to the encouragement from his teachers at PSG CAS. Manoj is also working in the Telugu remake of ‘Drishyam.’

Speaking to Covai Post, Manoj said that he got really interested in sound engineering while doing his internship with AR Rahman’s concert company. He was motivated and by Dr. C Pichandy, former Head of the Department, and Professor Bhojan, of PSG CAS Department of Communication and Media Studies.

About Kamal Haasan, he said, “Kamal Sir is an encyclopedia of cinema and he gives lot of suggestions and ideas about any field of filmmaking, especially in sound engineering. He suggested a sync sound to be used for creating emotional reactions, which worked out well in the film’s climax.”

Apart from sound engineering, Manoj also organizes film festivals in Coimbatore. He was one of the organizers of the European Film Festival that was recently held in the city,and has bigger plans for the month of August.

Although he is not exactly a native of Coimbatore, Manoj admits that it was the city that had changed his life.