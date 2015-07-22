FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Coimbatore


A Kovai Graduate Excels in Sound Engineering

- P.Venkat
July 22, 2015

Another talent from Coimbatore is now making his mark in the Tamil film industry, especially in the field of sound engineering. Yes! Manoj YD, the sound engineer of Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Paapanasam,’ is a Coimbatorean.

A B.Com grad from Chennai, Manoj did his M. Sc. Electronic Media at PSG College of Arts and Science. This was where he discovered his love for sound, a talent that he began to concentrate on, thanks to the encouragement from his teachers at PSG CAS. Manoj is also working in the Telugu remake of ‘Drishyam.’

Speaking to Covai Post, Manoj said that he got really interested in sound engineering while doing his internship with AR Rahman’s concert company. He was motivated and by Dr. C Pichandy, former Head of the Department, and Professor Bhojan, of PSG CAS Department of Communication and Media Studies.

About Kamal Haasan, he said, “Kamal Sir is an encyclopedia of cinema and he gives lot of suggestions and ideas about any field of filmmaking, especially in sound engineering. He suggested a sync sound to be used for creating emotional reactions, which worked out well in the film’s climax.”

Apart from sound engineering, Manoj also organizes film festivals in Coimbatore. He was one of the organizers of the European Film Festival that was recently held in the city,and has bigger plans for the month of August.

Although he is not exactly a native of Coimbatore, Manoj admits that it was the city that had changed his life.

