A meticulously executed brutality

Over 2000 persons had gathered to witness the brutality that was unleashed on the lone tusker that had been allegedly raiding crops. For each scar that landed on the body of the animal, the audience erupted in joy. The scene was eerily like the blood-thirsty Roman amphitheatre.

The elephant, which has been in the spotlight for more than a week, was finally captured by the forest department with the help of its massive Kumkis. For more than a year, people of the Madukkarai region were haunted by the less than 18-year-old tusker, which was frequently venturing into human habitats and farmlands. They went on to name the elephant, ‘Encounter,’ and pestered the forest department to carry out the mission ‘Madukkarai Maharaj.’

The animal was to be tranquilised, translocated, and trained as a Kumki at the Varagaliyar elephant camp in Topslip, all with the help of four trained Kumkis and hundreds of field staff from various departments.

“A meticulously planned operation” is what the higher officials of the forest department called it, glossily covering up the brutality that the animal was subject to.

Push after push saw the dozing tusker trumpet and howl in pain once, twice, and thrice. But there was no help for the animal surrounded by its nemesis. The only thing that the elephant heard was loud cheers echoing in the reserve forest area, and each was supporting its downfall. The people were so ecstatic that they whistled in joy once the animal was forced into the vehicle.

One can see a number of bleeding scars on the back of the poor creature, and wounds left by Kaleem’s tusks. Once it was aboard the vehicle, the elephant received another dose of Ketamine and Xylamine to calm it down.

There was another huge roar from the crowd after the truck moved on. Everybody cheered as if the authorities had captured a notorious villain. Ironically, the Kumkis, especially Kaleem, were given a rousing applause for successfully completing the operation.

A few sensitive souls that sensed the panic and pain of the trapped elephant shed tears, but the rest were celebrating.

What is to become of the creature for the next three months is even more traumatizing. The tusker, which was shifted to a Kraal after long struggle, is to be kept in confinement for three months. It has to get used to constantly having human beings around, and forget its identity and the life that it lived in the wild. It will be trained in such a way that it depends on humans for everything, including food and water.

Madukkarai Maharaj is no more a wild elephant, but a trained Kumki, who is to entertain and serve the whims and fancies of the humans.