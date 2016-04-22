A nature camp that churns out eco-warriors

The decade-old Nurture Nature Camp (NNC) is the brain-child of Coimbatore-based NGO, Siruthuli. The camp has trained thousands of school children about environmental conservation. The camp also guides them in becoming eco-warriors of the future. This year’s NNC camp, which began on April 18, was well attended by school children. Saturday, April 23, is the concluding day of the summer camp.

A release from the NGO stated that, on all the days, the participants were put through different activities. At the Noyyal Life Centre, Siruthuli headquarters, the children were introduced to the concepts of water management and afforestation, and were familiarised with the activities carried out by Siruthuli in these fields. There was also a session of fun and games where the children learned while they played.

During one of the days, participants interacted with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner Dr. Vijaykarthikeyan. The Commissioner spoke about the importance of planting trees, and encouraged the children to become socially-conscious leaders.

The children also visited Pricol factory, where they observed the two-year-old Miyawaki plantation. They also visited the vermin-composting unit, which was a true eye-opener for young kids who had barely seen an earthworm before. The children also visited a farm where they rode in bullock carts and tractors, saw the milking of cows by hand, played around with lambs, and were introduced to the process of making the agricultural elixir – Jeevamrit.

Today was the fifth day of the summer camp, and the kids were educated on the ill effects of consuming processed food. There was a session on organic farming and the advantages of the same were spoken about at the camp.

Tomorrow (April 23) will be the concluding day of the NNC. Kids will have lunch in a farmhouse. The organizers have planned a lot of activities for the kids. The camp will draw to a close with the distribution of certificates and the valedictory function.